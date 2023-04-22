Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 415 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

KBE stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

