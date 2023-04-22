ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $188.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

