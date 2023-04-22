Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $274.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.59.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

