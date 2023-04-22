Grace & White Inc. NY Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

MRK opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

