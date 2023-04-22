Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

