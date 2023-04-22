ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $634.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

