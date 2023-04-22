FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FMC worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $123.22 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.19.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

