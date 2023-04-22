ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $239,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
EMR opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
