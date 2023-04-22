iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lessened by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.02.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

