Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

