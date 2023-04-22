Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 96 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $201.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

