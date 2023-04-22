Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,545 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $170.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.