Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

