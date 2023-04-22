ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $50.16.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.374 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com cut Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

