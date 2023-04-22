Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 5,275 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ON were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of ON by 28.6% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $33.31 on Friday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 185.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.18.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

