ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

