ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

