ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 41,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 166.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 387,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $110.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $95.76 and a one year high of $127.63. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.