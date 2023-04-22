917 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
