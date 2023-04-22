917 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

