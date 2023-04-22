Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $242,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

