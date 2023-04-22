Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.
Insider Activity
Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %
NDAQ opened at $56.97 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.