Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 6,447 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 323.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $22.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.