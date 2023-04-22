Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLW opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

