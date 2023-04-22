Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

MTB opened at $124.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

