Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $99.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

