SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Lowered by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,814,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 696,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,681,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $99.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

