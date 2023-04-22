Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.