KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 593.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 700,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 599,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $52.52 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.