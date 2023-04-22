Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Bath & Body Works worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $35.63 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

