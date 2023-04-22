Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.83 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,910,000 after buying an additional 525,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.0 %

IR stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.