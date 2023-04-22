Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Aptiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.7 %

APTV stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

