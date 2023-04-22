Forsta AP Fonden Buys 10,800 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 85,816 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $49.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

