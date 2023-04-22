Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 225,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,191 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

ABNB opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $163.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

