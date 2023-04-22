Bailard Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,747. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

