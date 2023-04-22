Bailard Inc. Has $519,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

