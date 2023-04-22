Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

