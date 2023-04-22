Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 852 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

