33,860 Shares in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 44.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 892,726 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,115,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 636,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 623,268 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Chimerix by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 540,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 471,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Chimerix by 5,009.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 418,499 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 113.54% and a net margin of 509.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CMRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Chimerix

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.