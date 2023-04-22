Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,106 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.