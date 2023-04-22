SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $256.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.66.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.80.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

