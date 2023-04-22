Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.