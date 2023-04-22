Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,838,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

OXY stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

