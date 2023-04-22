Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $320.80 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.80.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

