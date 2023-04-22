ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 63,018 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of HNI worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of HNI by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $26.30 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.