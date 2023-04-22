Bailard Inc. Takes Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 190,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $355.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,952.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,754,082.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 5,790 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $109,952.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,754,082.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 94,322 shares of company stock worth $1,769,193. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.