Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $374,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.02 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.