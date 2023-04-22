Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 11,500 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,646,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,896,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.58. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,338,086 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

