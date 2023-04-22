KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in KBR were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 608,191 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 45.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 364,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

KBR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.