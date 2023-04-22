Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $471.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

