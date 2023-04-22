Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.